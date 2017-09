March 16 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co Kgaa :

* Enters proptech segment with a financing of Realbest and expands its stakes in five portfolio companies

* Increase of stakes in Book a Tiger, Friendsurance, Lingoda, Mister Spex, and Savedo