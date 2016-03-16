FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primero Mining's total measured mineral resources at qtr-end
March 16, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Primero Mining's total measured mineral resources at qtr-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp

* Says total measured and indicated mineral resources of 3.1 million ounces of gold plus 88.3 million ounces of silver at quarter-end

* Says plans to more aggressively explore Ventanas high-grade veins in 2016 with a $4 million budget

* “Very positive outlook” with expected exploration results also from areas located outside silver purchase agreement at San Dimas

* Says total inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold and 77.1 million ounces of silver at quarter-end

* “very positive outlook ”with expected exploration results from Froome zone,other froome-like targets at Black Fox

* Froome Zone at Black Fox could begin initial production in H2 2017 coinciding with expected depletion of Black Fox low-grade stockpile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

