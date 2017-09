March 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc :

* FY 2015 group revenue of 30.63 billion naira versus 30.52 billion naira year ago

* FY 2015 group profit before tax of 1.16 billion naira versus 2.75 billion naira year ago

* Proposed dividend of 30 kobo per share, with payment date of June 24, 2016