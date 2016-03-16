FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cross Industries FY profit after taxes up 14 pct at 65.0 mln euros
March 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cross Industries FY profit after taxes up 14 pct at 65.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Cross Industries AG :

* FY profit after taxes amounted to 65.0 million euros ($72.02 million)(+14 pct)

* In business year 2016 group further concentrates on organic growth in all core areas

* FY revenues in amount of 1,223.6 million euros (+13 pct), after 1,086.3 million euros in previous year

* FY EBIT increased to a new record level and amounted to 112.9 million euros (+21 pct), after 93.0 milion euros in previous year

* Will propose payment of a dividend of 0.03 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

