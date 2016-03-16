FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tivoli FY EBIT up at DKK 69.0 million
March 16, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tivoli FY EBIT up at DKK 69.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :

* FY EBIT 69.0 million Danish crowns ($10.26 million) versus 61.6 million crowns year ago

* FY revenue including tenants and lessees 1.31 billion crowns versus 1.24 billion crowns year ago

* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be on same level as 2015, at around 900 million crowns

* Group is expected to achieve a 2016 profit before tax in region of 60 million - 70 million crowns

* Proposes dividend of 19.24 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7278 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

