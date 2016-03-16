BRIEF-Corem buys warehousing and logistics portfolio; takes over SEK 200 mln bond loan

March 16 (Reuters) - Corem :

* Acquires warehousing and logistics portfolio of 21 properties at a value of 1.32 billion Swedish crowns ($158.46 million)

* Properties are acquired in corporate form and sellers are four companies controlled by private individuals

* Acquisition to be financed by among others new issue of 588,681 preference shares in Corem and divesture of 5.5 million shares class a in Klövern

* Takes over bond loan of 200 million crowns  Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3302 Swedish crowns)