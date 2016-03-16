FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NeuroSearch: Danish Appeals Permission Board grants leave of appeal
#Healthcare
March 16, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch: Danish Appeals Permission Board grants leave of appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* Says Danish Appeals Permission Board has granted company leave of appeal to Supreme Court of the judgment by Eastern Division of the Danish High Court

* Says High Court fined the company 5 million Danish crowns ($741,839.76) for violation of prohibition against price manipulation

* In 2016, the company expects an operating loss in range of 4-6 million crowns including income from Saniona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7400 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.