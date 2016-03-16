BRIEF-NeuroSearch: Danish Appeals Permission Board grants leave of appeal

March 16 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* Says Danish Appeals Permission Board has granted company leave of appeal to Supreme Court of the judgment by Eastern Division of the Danish High Court

* Says High Court fined the company 5 million Danish crowns ($741,839.76) for violation of prohibition against price manipulation

* In 2016, the company expects an operating loss in range of 4-6 million crowns including income from Saniona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7400 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)