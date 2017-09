March 16 (Reuters) - Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler :

* To sell 27.40 percent in Gedik Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi for 6.5 million lira ($2.23 million)

* Share in Gedik GSYO decreases to 4.85 percent after transaction ($1 = 2.9180 liras)