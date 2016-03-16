FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aubay FY net income up at 16.0 million euros
March 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aubay FY net income up at 16.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Aubay SA :

* FY operating income 24.4 million euros ($26.99 million) versus 18.6 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.3 euro per share

* Sees 6 pct organic growth in 2016

* Sees 317 million euros revenue in 2016 including cast info acquisition

* FY group net income 16.0 million euros versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* 2016 objective of current operating margin of 9.1 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ROlA26 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

