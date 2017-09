March 16 (Reuters) - Boiron Sa

* FY operating income 126.5 million euros ($140.06 million)versus 144.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 73.9 million euros versus 89.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.50 euro per share

* In 2016, the Boiron Group remains cautious on developments in its turnover and earnings