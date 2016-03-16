BRIEF-Zhone technologies files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

March 16 (Reuters) - Zhone Technologies Inc -

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Intends to file annual report as soon as practicable following execution of amendment to wells fargo credit facility

* Expects to report a net loss of about $2 million for fy 2015 versus net loss of about $4.1 million for fy 2014

* Needs additional time to finalize amendment to revolving line of credit and letter of credit facility with wells fargo bank