March 16 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* FY operating loss 9.5 million euros ($10.61 million) versus loss of 18.1 million euros year ago

* Cash position of 10.7 million euros at Dec. 31, compared with 18.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* FY annual revenues up 58 pct

* 48 pct reduction in FY operating loss

* FY net loss 9.5 million euros versus loss of 7.8 million euros year ago