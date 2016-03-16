BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on seven Norwegian banks

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Changed the outlook to negative from stable on the deposit and debt ratings of Sparebank 1 Sr-Bank Asa, Sparebanken Vest, Sparebanken Sor and Sparebanken Sogn Og Fjordane

* Upgraded the long-term debt ratings of DNB Bank ASA (DNB) to AA2 from AA3

* Moody’s takes rating actions on seven norwegian banks

* Changed outlook to capture downward pressure on earnings and increasing asset risks in corporate and commercial real estate lending books

* Affirmed AA3 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Nordea Bank Norge ASA, a1 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Sparebank 1 Smn Source text for Eikon: