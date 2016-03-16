FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on seven Norwegian banks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on seven Norwegian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Changed the outlook to negative from stable on the deposit and debt ratings of Sparebank 1 Sr-Bank Asa, Sparebanken Vest, Sparebanken Sor and Sparebanken Sogn Og Fjordane

* Upgraded the long-term debt ratings of DNB Bank ASA (DNB) to AA2 from AA3

* Moody’s takes rating actions on seven norwegian banks

* Changed outlook to capture downward pressure on earnings and increasing asset risks in corporate and commercial real estate lending books

* Affirmed AA3 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Nordea Bank Norge ASA, a1 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of Sparebank 1 Smn Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.