March 16 (Reuters) - Murphy USA Inc :

* Amended and restated certain credit agreement dated August 30, 2013

* Credit agreement provides for an asset-based revolving facility which provides borrowing availability of up to $450 million

* Up to $150 million of additional borrowing capacity under abl facility may be extended at request of borrowers Source text - 1.usa.gov/1MnDVRV Further company coverage: