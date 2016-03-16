BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Corporation says qtrly revenue fell to $1.5 mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue $1.5 million versus $7.8 million

* Limited production and oil sales in January and February 2016 due to temporary Turkey - Iraq border closures

* Headcount in Geneva, Switzerland to be reduced from 72 to 15

* Vance querio, previously chief operating officer, appointed to assume Michael Ebsary’s responsibilities as CEO

* Expect productive capacity of fields in Hawler license area to exceed 10,000 bbl/d by end of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects cash on hand at dec 31, 2015 , cash proceeds, funding related to zeg oil investment, to fund cash expenditures into Q2 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.75

* Re-Forecasted cash capital expenditures for 2016 are $62 million , reduced from previous budget of $90 million

* Overall headcount to be reduced from 245 as of june 30, 2015 to 104 upon expiration of notice periods

* 2016 capital expenditure reduction reflects revised plans at Zey Gawra field per strategic transaction with Zeg Oil

* Qtrly working interest production 75,000 bbl versus 168,000 bbl