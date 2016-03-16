FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Saudi Refining, Shell sign LOI to separate Motiva assets
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 9:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saudi Refining, Shell sign LOI to separate Motiva assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Shell :

* Saudi Aramco’s unit and shell’s unit signed a non-binding letter of intent to divide the Motiva assets

* partners to evaluate options, select deal structure with aim of formalizing deal to divide, transfer Motiva’s assets, liabilities, employees between cos

* cooperation between cos also includes Saudi Aramco shell refinery co - a 50:50 joint venture refining enterprise at Jubail industrial city

* joint venture refining enterprise at Jubail industrial city has estimated crude oil refining capacity of 305,000 bpd

* shell and Saudi Aramco also have a multiyear relationship in Showa JV in Japan

* distribution terminals, retail assets, branded and commercial customer agreements will be divided by geography

* Saudi Aramco’s unit will have exclusive use of shell brand through a long-term license agreement in its area of operation

* Saudi Refining, Inc and shell sign letter of intent to separate Motiva assets

* Under deal, Saudi Aramco’s unit will retain Motiva name, assume sole ownership of port Arthur, Texas refinery, retain 26 distribution terminals

* Under deal, Saudi Aramco’s unit will have an exclusive license to use shell brand for gasoline and diesel sales in Texas

* Saudi Aramco’s unit to also have exclusive license to use shell brand for gasoline, diesel sales in majority of Mississippi Valley, southeast, mid-atlantic markets

* Saudi Refining, Inc. and shell sign letter of intent to separate Motiva assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.