BRIEF-Sandridge energy files for non-timely 10-K
March 16, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandridge energy files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc -

* On march 16, company made about $28.4 million in interest payments due with respect to its 7.5% senior notes due 2021

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Sandridge energy says company has been engaged in discussions with certain stakeholders regarding strategic alternatives to reduce its indebtedness

* Incurred full cost ceiling impairment charge of $4.5 billion for the year ended december 31, 2015

* Expects report of independent registered public accounting firm in 10-k to contain doubt on co’s ability to continue as going concern

* Anticipate total revenues and income from operations for fy 2015 will be significantly lower than fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UgDm4c Further company coverage:

