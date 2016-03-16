FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Chicago, Il's GO and special tax debt at Ba1
March 16, 2016

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Chicago, Il's GO and special tax debt at Ba1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Ba1 rating on chicago’s go debt balances a large, diverse and recovering economic base with outsized and growing leverage

* Moody’s affirms chicago, il’s go and special tax debt at ba1; outlook remains negative

* Negative outlook reflects expectation that chicago’s balance sheet will continue to weaken

* Outlook also incorporates deepening fiscal stress of chicago public schools, which raises possibility of contagion on city's financial operations Source text (bit.ly/1PcGAxO) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

