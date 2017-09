March 16 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s downgrades Houston’s (TX) GOLT to Aa3; maintains negative outlook

* Concurrently, Moody’s assigns Aa3 to the city of Houston, TX’s $600 million public improvement refunding bonds, series 2016A

* Downgrade to Aa3 reflects Houston’s weakening economic and financial performance driven by prolonged decreases in oil prices Source text for Eikon: