March 16 (Reuters) -

* Air Products in talks to sell unit to Germany’s Evonik Industries AG - WSJ, citing sources

* Air Products in advanced talks to sell a business unit to Germany’s Evonik Industries AG in a deal that could be valued at more than $3.5 bln - WSJ

* Deal could be reached in the coming weeks - WSJ