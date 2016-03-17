FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty says will file an urgent motion with Ontario court regarding John Bennett litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp

* diversified royalty corp. Announces a decision in john bennett litigation

* will file an urgent motion tomorrow with ontario court to have the order set aside

* div will also promptly seek reimbursement from bennett of all amounts advanced on his behalf

* as at march 16, 2016, amount advanced by insurer totals approximately $3.3 million.

* div may not be able to obtain reimbursement for a further $1.4 million that it has paid bennett Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom);

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
