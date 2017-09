March 16 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp

* Mckesson corp says in the U.S. approximately 1,600 positions were eliminated, which is roughly 4 percent of the U.S. workforce

* Says comprehensive severance benefits and outplacement services are being offered to support impacted employees

* After careful consideration, determined that reductions to workforce would be necessary to align cost structure with business needs (Bengaluru Newsroom)