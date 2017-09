March 16 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects 2015 total revenues,income from operations will be significantly lower than 2015 as result of lower commodity prices

* Expects to report significant noncash impairments of proved oil and gas properties for fy 2015 Source text : [ID: 1.usa.gov/22ljXUC