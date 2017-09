March 17 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* FY net profit 23.650 million Swiss francs ($24.20 million)versus 8.638 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees in 2016 adjusted for currencies and acquisitions revenue growth and higher EBITDA margin

* Proposes increased dividend of 2.00 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)