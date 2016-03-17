BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says proposes dividend of 1.50 Sfr per share

March 17 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says proposed dividend of CHF 1.50 per share

* Says 2018 targets confirmed with 2016 to show solid progress towards these objectives based on synergies, additional cost reductions and strengthening pricing environment

* Says see demand in our markets growing 2 - 4 percent during 2016

* Says capex spending in H2 in line with stated target of less than chf 1.4 billion

* CHF 813m free cash flow drives CHF 1bn of debt reduction in Q4

* Says merger synergies ahead of plan with CHF 130 million on operating ebitda versus CHF 100 million target in H2, of which CHF 94 million in Q4

* has signed agreements for attractive values to divest its stake in its operations in South Korea and Saudi Arabia and enlarge its partnership in Morocco with SNI