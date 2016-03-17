FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says proposes dividend of 1.50 Sfr per share
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says proposes dividend of 1.50 Sfr per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says proposed dividend of CHF 1.50 per share

* Says 2018 targets confirmed with 2016 to show solid progress towards these objectives based on synergies, additional cost reductions and strengthening pricing environment

* Says see demand in our markets growing 2 - 4 percent during 2016

* Says capex spending in H2 in line with stated target of less than chf 1.4 billion

* CHF 813m free cash flow drives CHF 1bn of debt reduction in Q4

* Says merger synergies ahead of plan with CHF 130 million on operating ebitda versus CHF 100 million target in H2, of which CHF 94 million in Q4

* has signed agreements for attractive values to divest its stake in its operations in South Korea and Saudi Arabia and enlarge its partnership in Morocco with SNI Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.