March 17 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* FY operating revenue down to 2,645 million Swiss francs ($2.71 billion)

* Expects operating profit for 2016 to be in line with the prior-year level

* Propose a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share

* FY EBIT of 382 million Swiss francs and very sound net profit of 284 million Swiss francs  Source text - bit.ly/1Vey4FR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)