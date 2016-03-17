FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Semperit Holding FY earnings after tax up 22.6 pct to EUR 46.4 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding FY earnings after tax up 22.6 pct to EUR 46.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* FY earnings after tax up 22.6 pct to 46.4 million euros ($52.07 million)

* Dividend proposal of 1.20 euro per share (after 1.10 euro excl. special dividend)

* Says revenue rose 6.6 pct year-on-year to 914.7 million euros

* Will continue its growth strategy consistently in 2016 and aims at achieving average double-digit volume growth (quantities sold) and attractive earnings margins

* Says capital investments (CAPEX) of about 70 million euros are planned for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.