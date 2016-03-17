FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LeoVegas offering significantly over-subscribed
March 17, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LeoVegas offering significantly over-subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - LeoVegas AB :

* Offering was significantly over-subscribed

* Trading on Nasdaq First North Premier commences March 17

* Price in offering is set to 32 Swedish crowns, corresponding to a market value of LeoVegas of 3,190 million crowns

* Total value of offering amounts to about 1,035 million crowns, assuming over-allotment option is exercised in full

* Settlement is scheduled for March 21, 2016

* Will receive gross proceeds of about 187 million crowns following the Offering Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

