BRIEF-OVB Holding FY EBIT up 14.5 pct to 14.0 million euros
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OVB Holding FY EBIT up 14.5 pct to 14.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG :

* To distribute dividend raised to 0.65 euro per share

* FY EBIT 14.0 million euros ($15.74 million), up 14.5 pct 

* Sees FY 2016 operating result is anticipated to be at prior-year level

* Expects a decline in consolidated sales in the mid single-digit percentage range for 2016 compared to the previous year

* FY net income 9.4 million euros, up 7.5 pct 

* FY total income 219.5 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SUYD2d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

