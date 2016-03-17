BRIEF-Spire Healthcare says FY revenue rose 3.4 pct

March 17 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* FY revenue increased by 3.4% to £884.8m (2014: £856.0m) with growth across all payor groups

* Final dividend proposed of 2.4p per share payable on 28 june 2016 (2014: 1.8p). Total dividend paid or proposed for 2015 of 3.7p per share (2014: 1.8p)

* Anticipate continued growth in 2016, with sales ahead by 3% to 5% and ebitda margins in line with 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA up 2.2% to £160.1m (2014: £156.7m)

* Continue to expect growth rates in medium term to exceed this range as demand from all three of our payor groups rises