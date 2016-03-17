FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constantin Medien FY 2015 EBIT up at EUR 40.3 mln
March 17, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien FY 2015 EBIT up at EUR 40.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* FY group earnings attributable to shareholders of 12.4 million euros above forecast of 10 million euros to 12 million euros

* FY EBIT substantially increased by 18.9 million euros to 40.3 million euros (2014: 21.4 million euros)

* Is assuming earnings attributable to shareholders at a range between 6 million and 9 million euros for 2016

* FY group sales of 482 million euros at upper end of target range between 450 million and 490 million euros

* Continuation of positive operating trend expected in current year

* Is anticipating group sales ranging between 550 million euros and 590 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

