FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group FY prelim net income down at EUR 36.3 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 17, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group FY prelim net income down at EUR 36.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* FY EBIT adjusted for PPA and other special items up by 37 pct to 72.9 million euros ($81.98 million), again clearly higher than 2014 (53.2 million euroa)

* FY preliminary net income of 36.3 million euros was lower than in 2014 (59.9 million euros)

* To recommend a dividend payment of 0.75 euro per share

* Says company still expects a moderate growth of adjusted EBIT for year 2016 in comparison to 2015

* At beginning of year 2016, demand for ESP (Engineering Service Provider) was still cautious, so that company expects an increase in sales in a range of 7 pct - 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.