BRIEF-Vossloh FY 2015 sales up 9.1 pct to EUR 1.2 bln
March 17, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vossloh FY 2015 sales up 9.1 pct to EUR 1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* FY sales increased by 9.1 pct to 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion)

* FY EBIT improved considerably from a comparable 18.8 million euros to 45.1 million euros, EBIT margin of 3.8 pct at the upper end of the announced corridor

* Sales of between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros are forecast for the group in the current year along with a further increase in revenues

* The EBIT margin 2016 is to increase to between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct

* For 2017, on the basis of the current portfolio structure, management expects an EBIT margin of between 5.5 pct and 6.0 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Ls5yi3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
