BRIEF-African Bank announces new strategy for retail banking
March 17, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-African Bank announces new strategy for retail banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* Intends to launch on 4 April 2016 with an equity base of 10 billion rand and a cash position of some 24 billion rand.

* Surplus cash, in conjunction with restructured wholesale funding arrangements, will enable bank to build a track record without need to raise funds for a number of years

* Will continue to offer loans to consumers and will diversify to offer a broader range of financial products and services with added value for customers

* African Bank and Sanlam have agreed an initial arrangement to test viability of offering a broader range of insurance products and services Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
