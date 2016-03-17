FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc sees Q1 sales and revenue of $9.3 to $9.4 bln
March 17, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc sees Q1 sales and revenue of $9.3 to $9.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :

* Sees profit estimate for Q1 2016 is expected to be $0.50 to $0.55 per share

* Says “comfortable” with full year guidance for 2016 sales and revenues and profit per share

* Sees Q1 2016 sales and revenues to be in a range of $9.3 to $9.4 billion

* Sees excluding restructuring costs, profit estimate for Q1 2016 is expected to Be $0.65-$0.70 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $10.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

