FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lufthansa says reluctant to give more ambitious guidance at this time
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 17, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lufthansa says reluctant to give more ambitious guidance at this time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa CEO and CFO on analyst conference call:

* Lufthansa ceo says “urgent need” for consolidation in europe, repeats eurowings could be tool for that

* Lufthansa ceo says ”a320neo engine issues are slowly improving, still only using it within germany

* Lufthansa cfo says reluctant to give more aggressive guidance at this time of year

* Lufthansa ceo says gds surcharge still having neutral impact on bottom line

* Lufthansa ceo says will not settle for agreement with pilot union which does not bring down our costs Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.