BRIEF-Lufthansa says reluctant to give more ambitious guidance at this time

March 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa CEO and CFO on analyst conference call:

* Lufthansa ceo says “urgent need” for consolidation in europe, repeats eurowings could be tool for that

* Lufthansa ceo says ”a320neo engine issues are slowly improving, still only using it within germany

* Lufthansa cfo says reluctant to give more aggressive guidance at this time of year

* Lufthansa ceo says gds surcharge still having neutral impact on bottom line

* Lufthansa ceo says will not settle for agreement with pilot union which does not bring down our costs