March 17 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan confirms generic Abraxane patent challenge

* Filed ANDA to FDA seeking approval to market paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension, 100 mg/vial

* Allergan's ANDA product is a generic version of Celgene's Abraxane