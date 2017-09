March 17 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Data Respons has signed a contract worth 18 million Norwegian crowns ($2.14 million) with a customer in the oil & gas market

* contract comprises both development and delivery of products and will be fulfilled during current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3957 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)