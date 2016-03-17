FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delticom comments on 2016 outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delticom comments on 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Following a slight growth in sales in European replacement tyre business in 2015, we expect to see a similar development in 2016

* Expects revenues from tyres and automobile accessories to increase to approximately 600 million euros ($678.84 million)in current financial year

* In new e-food division, we expect to generate revenues of between 20 million euros and 30 million euros, EBITDA of -2 million euros and EBIT of -5 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

