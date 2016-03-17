BRIEF-Silvercorp Metals says production at Ying mining district, GC mine has gradually resumed to normal levels

March 17 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc :

* Silvercorp metals inc says production at ying mining district and gc mine has gradually resumed to normal levels

* Says production at TLP and LM mines stopped, but is expected to resume by march 18 , 2016

* on march 11 power line to TLP and LM mines was interrupted as 9 power poles were damaged by blast from crew working on widening road

* As a result, it will affect about 4,300 tonnes of ore production from these mines