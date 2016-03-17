FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says transport, property, leisure firms most exposed to Brexit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says transport, property, leisure firms most exposed to Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Fitch

* The impact of britain’s exit from the european union would be broadly negative for uk corporates

* The event of a scottish exit from the uk, the main additional impact would be on specific utilities companies

* Transport, property, leisure firms most exposed to brexit

* Britain’s exit from eu will put transport, property and leisure industries at most risk along with smaller retailers

* In event of a brexit, most likely outcome would be successfully negotiated trade agreement that preserves uk’s attractiveness for investment Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
