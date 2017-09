March 17 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd

* FY assets under management and advice grew by 297 pct to r34.1 billion (r8.6 billion at 31 December 2014)

* FY adjusted HEPS up 83 pct to 55.1 cents per share (30.1 cents to 31 December 2014)

* Total dividends for year of 27 cents per share (15 cents in 2014)

* 2016 financial year began with r34.1 billion of assets under management