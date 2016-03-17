BRIEF-SRV announces results of voluntary cash tender offer of 2012 bonds

March 17 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Announces the results of the voluntary cash tender offer of its hybrid bonds issued in 2012

* Total nominal value of 28.3 million euros ($32.02 million) of 2012 hybrid bonds was validly tendered in tender offer and accepted for purchase by SRV

* Purchase price of tender offer is 104,000 euros per each 100,000 euros nominal amount of 2012 hybrid bond plus accrued interest

* Settlement date of tender offer expected to fall on March 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

