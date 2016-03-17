FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New york DFS says Blue Global, its CEO to pay $1 mln penalty
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Nydfs says investigation found co misrepresented to consumers that it provided ample security for personal info, marketed illegal, online payday loans to consumers

* New york state department of financial services says blue global llc, co’s ceo will pay a $1 million penalty

* Nydfs says blue global will also cease payday loan lead generation activities in new york, and provide new consumer warnings and disclosures

* Nydfs says blue global sold leads with sensitive personal info of about 180,000 new york consumers and collected personal information from about 350,000 consumers

Source text - on.ny.gov/22ppNks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
