BRIEF-New york DFS says Blue Global, its CEO to pay $1 mln penalty

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Nydfs says investigation found co misrepresented to consumers that it provided ample security for personal info, marketed illegal, online payday loans to consumers

* New york state department of financial services says blue global llc, co’s ceo will pay a $1 million penalty

* Nydfs says blue global will also cease payday loan lead generation activities in new york, and provide new consumer warnings and disclosures

* Nydfs says blue global sold leads with sensitive personal info of about 180,000 new york consumers and collected personal information from about 350,000 consumers

Source text - on.ny.gov/22ppNks

