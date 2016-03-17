BRIEF-Orkla aims to sell Granges stake in bookbuilding

March 17 (Reuters) - Carnegie Investment Bank Ab :
* Says Norway’s Orkla aims to sell shares in Sweden’s Granges in bookbuilding
* Carnegie and SEB have been retained to explore opportunity to sell the shares
* price per share in placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Orkla’s current holding amounts to 11,942,378 shares, representing 16.0% of shares and votes in Granges
* The bookbuilding period commences today, 17 March 2016, at 17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice
* Granges shares closed at SEK 72.50 on Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: