BRIEF-Orkla aims to sell Granges stake in bookbuilding
March 17, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orkla aims to sell Granges stake in bookbuilding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Carnegie Investment Bank Ab :

* Says Norway’s Orkla aims to sell shares in Sweden’s Granges in bookbuilding

* Carnegie and SEB have been retained to explore opportunity to sell the shares

* price per share in placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Orkla’s current holding amounts to 11,942,378 shares, representing 16.0% of shares and votes in Granges

* The bookbuilding period commences today, 17 March 2016, at 17:30 CET and may close at any time on short notice

* Granges shares closed at SEK 72.50 on Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

