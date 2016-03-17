FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits exits continuation plan
#Bankruptcy News
March 17, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits exits continuation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :

* Announces the exit from the continuation plan of its french subsidiary, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France

* Payment, entirely realized through equity capital, was made to the administrator appointed to oversee the plan’s execution

* Exit will be presented to the Dijon Commercial Court at a hearing scheduled for March 29, 2016

* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits France decided to carry out the early repayment of the debt accepted within the framework of its continuation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

