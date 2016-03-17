FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld says theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaworld says theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call

* Says potential revenue increase from new orca shows could be $20-$80 million in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call

* To phase out current theatrical orca shows - Conf call

* Says Blue World project as originally designed and planned will not move forward - Conf call

* Says will spend significantly less capital than the originally proposed Blue World project - Conf call

* Says attendance from new orca shows could increase by 380,000-940,000 in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
