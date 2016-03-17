FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media concludes financing deals valued at EUR 40 mln
#Publishing
March 17, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alma Media concludes financing deals valued at EUR 40 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Says has concluded financing agreements valued at 40 million euros ($45.24 million) with Pohjola Bank and Danske Bank

* Says has made agreement on two credit limits of 15 million euros and two loans of 5 million euros with OP Financial Group’s Pohjola Bank and Danske Bank

* Says maturity of both credit limit agreements and financing loans is three years

* Says aim is to extend maturity structure of group’s financing and improve liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

