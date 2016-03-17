BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Peabody Energy's IDR to 'C' & 1st Liens to 'CCC-'

March 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch downgrades Peabody Energy’s IDR to ‘C’ & 1st Liens to ‘CCC-’

* Fitch says downgrade of Peadbody IDR reflects Fitch’s view that default of some kind is “highly likely”

* Co has been in discussions with creditors on an out of court restructuring, Fitch views bankruptcy as “highly likely risk”

* Believes that Peabody has sufficient cash to support operations for roughly 18 months absent asset sales