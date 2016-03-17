FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Peabody Energy's IDR to 'C' & 1st Liens to 'CCC-'
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Peabody Energy's IDR to 'C' & 1st Liens to 'CCC-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch downgrades Peabody Energy’s IDR to ‘C’ & 1st Liens to ‘CCC-’

* Fitch says downgrade of Peadbody IDR reflects Fitch’s view that default of some kind is “highly likely”

* Co has been in discussions with creditors on an out of court restructuring, Fitch views bankruptcy as “highly likely risk”

* Believes that Peabody has sufficient cash to support operations for roughly 18 months absent asset sales Source text - bit.ly/1LsKSqa (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

