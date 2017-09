March 17 (Reuters) - Allgon publ AB :

* Smarteq Wireless AB, part of Allgongruppen, has received an order for supply of antennas

* Total order value amounts to 3 million Swedish crowns ($365,938.45) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1981 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)